Mint Hill transit authority board member selected ahead of first meeting

MINT HILL, N.C. — The newly formed Mecklenburg County Transit Authority, or MPTA, will hold its first meeting on Thursday, marking the beginning of its operations.

The MPTA board consists of 27 members. Mint Hill Mayor Brad Simmons was appointed Thursday night.

The board is expected to address transit issues in Mecklenburg County, although the specific agenda for the first meeting has not been disclosed.

Governor Josh Stein has yet to appoint his representative to the board, which leaves one position currently unfilled.

