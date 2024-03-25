Mint Museum hosts event to kick-off new ‘Party in the Park’ series

CHARLOTTE — The Mint Museum of Charlotte took advantage of the warm weather by kicking off its Party in the Park series.

The free event, hosted on Sunday in southeast Charlotte, included live music, food trucks, and presentations from local artists.

Upcoming Party in the Park events will be held on April 17, May 19, June 30, September 29, and October 20.

Attendees also get free admission to the Mint Museum to look at the exhibits there.

For more information about Party in the Park, click here.

