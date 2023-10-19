‘Miracle’: Toddler shot outside church doing better, father says

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Days after a toddler was accidentally shot outside a church, his father shares an update with Channel 9.

His father, who pastors the church where the incident happened, says Daniel Vine is doing better and “God is still working miracles.”

Daniel was airlifted to the hospital after being shot Sunday night after service at the River Valley Baptist Church, west of Morganton.

Sheriff deputies say the shooting happened inside the families car.

So far, no one has been charged in the case.

(WATCH: One shot, killed in north Charlotte near church Saturday morning)

One shot, killed in north Charlotte near church Saturday morning

©2023 Cox Media Group