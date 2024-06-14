Missing Belmont man’s mom petitions police to search landfill for son’s remains

BELMONT, N.C. — The mother of a missing Belmont man wants police to search a local landfill for her son’s remains.

Tracie Blanton started an online petition. Her son, Andy Tench, disappeared on March 26.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said D’Shaun Robinson told them Tench died while the two were together. They said he told them he put Tench’s body in a dumpster that went to the Anson County landfill.

A waste management company told police the body would likely have already been found when the trash was sorted.

But Tench’s mother said this is the only lead she has. She said she wants closure and wants to lay her son to rest.

Channel 9 reached out to CMPD to see if they plan to search the landfill. We have not heard back.

