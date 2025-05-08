Mecklenburg County man wins $1M from scratch-off

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County man has won $1 million from a scratch-off purchased in Huntersville.

Kenneth Dormady said he brought his lucky MAX-A-MILLION ticket from the Gas House on Hambright Road.

He chose to receive a lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $430,508.

The MAX-A-MILLION game debuted in March with 25 top prizes of $1 million and 10 prizes of $100,000.

