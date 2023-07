CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are trying to find Allisha Dene, 39, who was last seen on July 16 leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive.

She was seen in her black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300, possibly heading toward Moore County.

The vehicle was found on July 18 in Anson County, but Dene was not with it.

Family members are concerned for her safety.

Call 911 if you have information.

