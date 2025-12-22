Missing hunter found dead near tree stand in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to conduct a welfare check on a missing hunter. A day later, they found him deceased.

Family members told deputies that they had dropped off 41-year-old Jerry Eugene Sutton Jr. to go hunting on Bringle Ferry Road on Dec. 9.

Deputies were sent on Dec. 15 to check on Sutton. Family members said they had not heard from him since the day he was dropped off.

Sutton had received permission from the landowner to stay in a detached garage while he hunted. Deputies said Sutton’s belongings were in the garage, but he was not.

Deputies located Sutton’s body the next day, on Dec. 16. Officials said they found his body lying next to a tree stand. They believe he may have fallen from the stand.

Sutton’s death is still under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

