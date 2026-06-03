Suspicious death of Lincolnton man under investigation by police

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police are investigating the suspicious death of Tony Maddox, whose body was recently found near Clarks Creek Road in Lincolnton.

The discovery follows Maddox being reported missing last Wednesday and his car being found abandoned near Elm Lane in South Charlotte.

Maddox’s cell phone last pinged along Clark Creek Road, leading investigators to the area where his body was found. His family reported him missing after he did not show up for his job at McDonald’s last Wednesday.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting local police in the investigation. An autopsy was performed at a hospital in Winston-Salem to provide more answers in the case.

Local residents and church members were aware of the extensive search efforts for Maddox.

Anita Neagle, a representative of New Vision Ministries, located near where Maddox was found, said, “We have people who attend our church in the neighborhood behind us, and they were saying there’s a lot of police and they are continuing to search the whole entire week. I believe they did everything they could to find him.”

Maddox’s car was found near a neighborhood off Elm Lane in South Charlotte. His family members stated Maddox would not have driven to Charlotte, and police also do not believe he was behind the wheel of his car when it was found. Investigators are trying to identify the driver.

Tanya Maddox Taylor, Maddox’s daughter, described her father as a kind-hearted person.

“Quiet simple man but very kind-hearted and would do anything for anybody that he possibly can,” Taylor said. “That’s why I feel like you know somebody knew that and took advantage of his kind heart.”

The police chief indicated plans to meet with all investigators late today. Further details about the investigation are expected to be released soon, following a meeting between the police chief and investigators.

©2026 Cox Media Group