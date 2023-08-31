Missing SC woman could be connected to suspected NY serial killer

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing South Carolina woman may be connected to the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, investigators said.

Julia Ann Bean was reported missing in Sumter County back on May 31, 2017.

The sheriff’s office said on Aug. 20 of this year, a person claiming to be her friend told investigators Bean had a possible connection to Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann.

Investigators contacted the FBI and are looking into whether the two ever met. The sheriff’s office said Bean’s daughter remembered seeing someone with her mother who could possibly be Heuermann.

So far, nothing is confirmed.

Heuermann, 59, is accused of killing three women

Heuermann, 59, is accused of killing three women, including Amber Costello from Charlotte.

In July, Channel 9 learned Heuermann bought property in Chester County.

Channel 9 was also at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office last month when detectives towed a Chevy Avalanche. Investigators said the vehicle is a key piece of evidence in Costello’s death.

