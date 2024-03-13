Missing snapping turtle, Thanos, may have been taken from NC rest stop, owner says

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A man from Jacksonville is searching for his missing alligator snapping turtle, and the century-old reptile may have been taken from a highway rest stop.

The snapping turtle’s name is Thanos, and he weighs somewhere between 140 and 180 pounds.

Dan Hemby is Thanos’ owner, and he said he was on his way to the Durham Reptile Expo over the weekend when he noticed something was wrong.

“We get there, first thing I see is all three straps were popped open and moved to the side and the grates were moved over,” Hemby said.

Hemby, who is also known as TurtleManDan on social media, says he believes Thanos was possibly taken from a rest stop along Interstate 40, just outside of Benson.

If you see the bright yellow amphibian wandering around, be cautious. Wildlife experts say alligator snapping turtles aren’t known to attack people, but their jaws can snap through bone.

