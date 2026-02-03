Missing teen found dead in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — An 18-year-old reported missing by her family was found dead Monday evening in Concord, police said.

Yadira Hernandez Castro was reported missing Sunday morning after her family says she was out with a friend the night before. Her parents say they last spoke with her just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to Concord Police, they used multiple resources to search for her, including Concord Fire Department’s land search team, as well as K-9 and infrared drone resources.

Officers searched for several hours Sunday evening, but did not find her body until Monday morning.

Investigators believe she died from alcohol and extreme cold. At this time, no foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing, and an official cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.

