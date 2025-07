CHARLOTTE — The Major League Soccer All-Star game is coming to the Queen City next year.

Charlotte city leaders confirmed the news on Wednesday morning at the Bank of America Stadium.

VIDEO: Charlotte FC value hits $625M — almost double what David Tepper paid for MLS team

