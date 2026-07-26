MLS legend teams up with Chime for Compound Combine in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Major League Soccer legend Landon Donovan teamed up with banking app Chime on Saturday for the Compound Combine at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The partnership taught families about financial concepts through sports drills. The hope is that parents and their children learned how to budget, save and invest.

“It’s really important to start early with financial education and with wealth building, with money management, and money concepts,” said Kira Traore with Chime. “Small steps really add up to something big.”

Families also received support to learn how to enroll eligible children into a government investment called Trump Accounts.

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