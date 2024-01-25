Local

MLS teams jump in value. Here’s what Charlotte FC is worth

By Charlotte Business Journal

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (with ball) faced off against Charlotte FC in October. (GRANT BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY)

CHARLOTTE — Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC increased 15% in value to $655 million during the past 16 months, according to projections published today by Sportico.

That means team owner David Tepper has nearly doubled his money after paying a record entry fee of $325 million for the expansion club in 2019 — equal to $388 million adjusted for inflation.

Charlotte FC finished the 2023 season with a record of 10 wins, 11 losses and 13 draws. The team reached the playoffs for the first time, losing 5-2 to the New York Red Bulls in the wild-card round.

