MLS teams jump in value. Here’s what Charlotte FC is worth

CHARLOTTE — Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC increased 15% in value to $655 million during the past 16 months, according to projections published today by Sportico.

That means team owner David Tepper has nearly doubled his money after paying a record entry fee of $325 million for the expansion club in 2019 — equal to $388 million adjusted for inflation.

Charlotte FC finished the 2023 season with a record of 10 wins, 11 losses and 13 draws. The team reached the playoffs for the first time, losing 5-2 to the New York Red Bulls in the wild-card round.

