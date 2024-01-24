‘I have to speak a bit slower’ says Charlotte FC coach as he gets to know team

MIAMI — Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith spoke Wednesday for the first time since the team started preseason camp in Miami, Florida.

Charlotte FC is scheduled to train there for 12 days before wrapping up the first round of camp.

Smith said he’s been focused on getting to know his players and said he wants to help them become better decision makers.

When asked what’s been his biggest lesson so far, Smith talked about how he is adjusting.

“That I have to speak a bit slower. That my accent sometimes can lose some of them and that also sometimes, I smile at my own saying and then realize only 12 players probably understood that saying,” he said. “So yeah, we’re learning about each other all the time.”

Charlotte FC is scheduled to return to Charlotte this Friday before heading to California for two weeks to continue training.

