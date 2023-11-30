Mobile sports betting won’t be legal in NC by Super Bowl, progress being made

CHARLOTTE — Mobile sports betting won’t be legal in time for the Super Bowl in February, according to Lottery Commission Chair Ripley Rand.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the sports betting law back in June. It makes it legal in North Carolina to bet from your phone and in person at eight facilities across the state. Half of those are in the Charlotte area.

However, there are still some hoops to jump through to make mobile sports betting operational in North Carolina.

“We see questions about whether sports betting will be up and running in time for the Super Bowl. It’s clear, however, with all the work remaining to be done and the timetable set out in state law that unfortunately won’t be the case,” Rand said.

Progress has been made in getting mobile sports betting operational. The commission approved applications for sports betting licensure on Wednesday, taking a big step forward in licensing sports betting operators in the state.

The commission expects to announce a launch date in early 2024.

