Modern Aviation takes over CLT Executive Terminal

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, Modern Aviation started to officially manage the Fixed Based Operator Terminal at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, rebranding it as the CLT Executive Terminal.

This transition marks the beginning of a new chapter in private aviation at CLT, as Modern Aviation takes over general aviation services from Wilson Air Center, which has provided award-winning customer service for two decades, airport officials said in a news release.

“We are grateful to Wilson Air Center for the meaningful relationships, steadfast commitment to operational excellence and high-level customer service over the past 20 years,” said Ted Kaplan, Chief Business and Innovation Officer at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, in the news release.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a key general aviation hub in North America,” said Mark J. Carmen, Modern Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer.

Modern Aviation, founded in 2018, operates 18 FBOs across North America and the Caribbean, with Charlotte marking its 19th location.

The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved a 10-year contract with Modern Aviation, with the option to extend to 20 years, on Feb. 10.

Modern Aviation will manage the operation that includes 220,000 square feet of hangar space and 100,000 square feet of office space.In 2024, the FBO supported 28,700 takeoffs and landings, making it one of the busiest general aviation operations in the United States.

To ensure a smooth transition, all existing employees were offered positions with Modern Aviation, and the majority accepted roles within the organization.Modern Aviation plans to renovate the CLT Executive Terminal sometime in the next year.

With Modern Aviation’s management, Charlotte Douglas International Airport is set to enhance its private aviation services, focusing on innovation and elevated customer experiences.

