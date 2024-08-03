Moms Tour stops in Charlotte to provide resources for pregnant, postpartum women

CHARLOTTE — The Department of Health is bringing together mental health professionals and members of the community to provide resources for pregnant and postpartum women.

The “Maternal Outcomes Matters Shower”, or Moms Tour, stopped in Charlotte on Saturday morning. The Department of Health & Human Services says the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed country and 80% of those deaths are preventable.

The numbers are even higher for African Americans and Indian Americans.

Congressmen Alma Davis was one of the speakers at the tour. The group wants woman to know that recognizing the early warning signs and getting a timely diagnosis can save lives,.

