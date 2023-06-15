Monday Night Brewing sets opening for South End taproom

CHARLOTTE — Monday Night Garden Co. is set to tap into South End on June 24.

The taproom, a fifth for Atlanta-based Monday Night Brewing, will hold its grand opening that day at 2217 S. Tryon St. Plans call for live music, a retail market with local vendors, food trucks as well as a live canvas painter and aerialists.

The 8,000-square-foot taproom follows locations in Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: NoDa brewery uses solar power to craft beer)

NoDa brewery uses solar power to craft beer

©2023 Cox Media Group