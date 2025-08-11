Monroe apartment fire linked to ammunition in oven

MONROE, N.C. — One man is hurt after an ammunition stored in an oven caused an explosion in Monroe Sunday, according to police.

The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment on Miller Street.

Officials determined 14 rifle bullets, seven broken shell casings and one rifle magazine spring were located inside the oven of the apartment.

They say the caller turned the oven on to cook biscuits when a small explosion occurred.

No further details have been made available.

