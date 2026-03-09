Monroe business owner calls for plan to accompany downtown growth

MONROE, N.C. — From safety improvements to better connections to downtown from outer neighborhoods, a Monroe business owner says growth is inevitable, and there needs to be a plan.

In 2023, Matthew Wilson opened Patty and the Dogs in downtown Monroe.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s very lively, especially now that the weather is getting nice again. We’re seeing a lot more foot traffic.”

Wilson’s hot dogs are dubbed the best in Union County. He wants his community to reflect that as well. Wilson recently shared his desire for more parking and hopes it’s considered as Monroe develops a master plan for downtown.

An online map allows people to drop a pin in a special part of downtown Monroe to share their thoughts. There are dozens of them.

Someone said they want a building near Morgan Alley to remain an art center for artists and cater to adults and children.

Someone would like to see pedestrian improvements at an intersection. They said there is a lot of traffic and not enough drivers yield to walkers.

There’s a suggestion to revitalize an old building off Hayne Street and Franklin Street.

“Right now I think it’s a great mix and I think we’re in the right area for growth,” Wilson said.

The city hopes to get everyone’s ideas and have a draft plan to council by the fall.

