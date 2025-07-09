Monroe community gathers to remember father and son killed in crash

MONROE, N.C. — Friends and family will gather tonight in Monroe to honor Wilson Broadway Junior and his four-year-old son, who were killed in a car crash on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Morgan Mill Road when Wilson Broadway Junior’s vehicle crossed over Franklin Street and collided with a tree at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“The love and attention everyone has given to us to get through this has been unbelievable,” said a family member.

A memorial is set to begin soon at the crash site, where teddy bears, pictures, and flowers have been placed at the tree where the accident occurred.

Wilson Broadway Junior was well-liked at his workplace, the Tyson plant, where the mood has been very somber this week, according to the plant’s chaplain.

The family said the community has shown significant support during this difficult time.

