Local

Monroe community gathers to remember father and son killed in crash

By Evan Donovan, wsoctv.com
By Evan Donovan, wsoctv.com

MONROE, N.C. — Friends and family will gather tonight in Monroe to honor Wilson Broadway Junior and his four-year-old son, who were killed in a car crash on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Morgan Mill Road when Wilson Broadway Junior’s vehicle crossed over Franklin Street and collided with a tree at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Balloon releases can be harmful to wildlife, environmental advocates say

“The love and attention everyone has given to us to get through this has been unbelievable,” said a family member.

A memorial is set to begin soon at the crash site, where teddy bears, pictures, and flowers have been placed at the tree where the accident occurred.

Wilson Broadway Junior was well-liked at his workplace, the Tyson plant, where the mood has been very somber this week, according to the plant’s chaplain.

The family said the community has shown significant support during this difficult time.

VIDEO: Balloon releases can be harmful to wildlife, environmental advocates say

Balloon releases can be harmful to wildlife, environmental advocates say

©2025 Cox Media Group

Evan Donovan

Evan Donovan, wsoctv.com

Evan is an anchor and reporter for Channel 9.

0

Most Read