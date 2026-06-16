Monroe considers reversing vote on I-77 toll lanes

MONROE, N.C. — The mayor of Monroe called for a special meeting to discuss the possibility of rescinding its vote that pulled support for tolls on Interstate 77.

Monroe and other communities in the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization voted in May to pull support for the project, effectively killing it.

The project would have added toll lanes on I-77 from Uptown to South Carolina.

This meeting comes as state lawmakers have threatened to withhold funding from communities that voted against it.

The Monroe City Council is scheduled to discuss the matter at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

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