Monroe crash causes traffic light outage

MONROE, N.C. — A traffic signal in Monroe is out after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Monroe Police responded to the crash on Skyway Drive near West Roosevelt Boulevard around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said a teenage driver fell asleep while driving and struck a utility pole and a traffic signal control box at the intersection.

The driver did not sustain serious injuries, but the crash severely damaged the utility lines and traffic signal infrastructure, officials said.

Now, there is no functioning light at the intersection of Skyway Drive and West Roosevelt Boulevard. Officials said repairs will take a significant amount of time.

Police have asked drivers to use caution and use the intersection as a four-way stop as repairs are being made.

