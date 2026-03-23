Monroe man receives stranger’s test results, lab sends his results to ex-wife

MONROE, N.C. — Justin Rape pays $400 every 90 days to get a drug test at ArcPoint Labs in Monroe.

He received his most recent results by email, he said. But when he opened the message, they weren’t his results.

“My first reaction was I didn’t take a urine analysis test,” Rape said. “I took a hair follicle test because that’s what was required. Then I got to looking at that—and I was like this wasn’t even me, so I called them, and they acted like it wasn’t a big deal, you know, just, ‘Well, we’re sorry. Your results will be in on Friday.’"

So Rape waited for Friday to receive his results. When he did receive them, he found out he wasn’t the only one finding his results in their inbox.

Rape said his ex-wife also received a copy of his results.

He told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that he never signed a medical release for the results to be sent to her.

“It’s negligent really when you think about it. ,” he said.

His fiancée, Jennifer Mills, got involved, trying to help resolve the issue.

“I’ve called corporate twice,” she said. “I’ve left a voicemail, I sent a contact request form ... directly on their page. Still nothing.”

Mills said they are working to file a complaint with the State in the hope of some accountability.

“They mean to take responsibility,” she said. ”Because they are sending his results to her and somebody’s else results to him… who’s to say they aren’t releasing all kinds of information to just anybody."

Channel 9 has attempted to reach out to ArcPoint’s local and national offices multiple times with no response.

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