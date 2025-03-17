Monroe man terminated from JCC amid child exploitation charges

CHARLOTTE — A 33-year-old former employee at the Levine Jewish Community Center is facing child exploitation charges in Union County, officials and law enforcement said.

Joseph Velez of Monroe worked in the aquatics department at the JCC and was arrested for exploitation charges, JCC officials said.

Joseph Velez

They have notified people who participate in the department.

“There is no indication that any of these offenses occurred at the JCC, and his employment was immediately terminated after learning of the charges,” officials said.

They said they are cooperating with law enforcement.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is working with the State Bureau of Investigation on another child exploitation investigation involving the suspect.

In late February, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent detectives information regarding the possession and distribution of sexually explicit images of children from online accounts linked to Velez.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Velez’s home and seized multiple electronic devices.

Velez allegedly had photos and video of girls under the age of 10 and 3. The videos showed sexual activity and rape, according to the arrest warrant.

Investigators in Union County charged Velez with 20 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held at the jail under a $2 million secured bond.

