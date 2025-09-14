Monroe mayor organizes prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk

MONROE, N.C. — Robert Burns, the mayor of Monroe, is organizing a prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk on Monday, Sept. 15.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at 400 North Main Street in Downtown Monroe.

In a Facebook post, Burns encouraged people to invite others to the event.

The post also said to “feel free to make non-profane and appropriate signs that show support for The Kirk Family and out country!”

