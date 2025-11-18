Monroe mayor supports Border Patrol operation, says it’s necessary

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Mayor Robert Burns said he supports the Border Patrol operation in the Charlotte area and would embrace immigration enforcement in his community if deemed necessary.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said it hasn’t received any notification from Border Patrol about operations in the county.

Burns said the work being done by Customs Border Protection in Charlotte is necessary to clean up the streets.

“I’m grateful,” Burns told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito. “I was raised in Charlotte, and I love that city.”

Between Saturday and Monday, Homeland Security officials said agents arrested 200 people in Charlotte, including quote 44 criminal aliens. Two were noted as known gang members. Other charges included aggravated assault, possession of dangerous weapon and other violent and nonviolent charges.

“One individual like that on the street is too many but to find how many are coming off streets right now, I hope that people in the city of Charlotte and the state can feeling a lot more safe,” Burns told Channel 9.

He said the operation is all about safety and has taken to social media showing support since agents arrived.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday they’ve complied with ICE detainers for years.

Earlier this year, the city of Monroe approved two statements confirming its commitment of working with state and federal law enforcement.

Burns hopes the people arrested in Charlotte this week are properly processed and don’t return to the community.

“That was my hope,” Burns said. “We don’t have to call on them again but if necessary, I think we should.”

Esposito asked Burn’s about least two legal citizens who were detained this week.

He said he hasn’t heard of those reports or is aware of the ins and outs of the operation.

