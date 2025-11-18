Daily Update: Border Patrol in Charlotte, Nov. 18

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have been spotted across Charlotte over the last four days, and Channel 9 has been closely following arrests around the city.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said over 130 people were arrested during the first 48 hours of Operation Charlotte’s Web. Of those, the department says two men are known gang members.

The city of Charlotte is looking into how it can provide grant funding to organizations who help those impacted by the operations.

Meanwhile, protesters have organized demonstrations across the area in support of Charlotte’s immigrant communities.

What to know for Nov. 18:

Federal immigration agents have arrived in Raleigh and are set to conduct operations starting Tuesday, according to Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell.

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Manolo’s Bakery in east Charlotte to oppose the federal border patrol operation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent Channel 9 a statement Monday regarding student attendance amid the immigration enforcement operation in Charlotte.

Border Patrol agents in Charlotte were involved in a vehicle ramming incident today when a driver attempted to box them in a parking lot, according to reports from Homeland Security.

City, school district and county officials released a joint statement explaining it’s critical for residents to feel secure and live without fear and that they support with them.

Border Patrol agents arrested more than 130 people who they say have all broken United State immigration laws. Their criminal histories include known gang membership, aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, felony larceny, simple assault, hit and run, possession of stolen goods, shoplifting, DUI, DWI, and illegal re-entry after prior deportation, a felony.

Federal prosecutors say a man in Charlotte is facing charges after allegedly driving a van into a Border Patrol vehicle and leading a pursuit.

Joe Bruno confirmed with witnesses that four people were arrested at a south Charlotte construction site.

ABC News reports Border Patrol agents will be in Charlotte until Friday. Then, about 200 agents will move to New Orleans for another operation.

