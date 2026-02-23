Monroe police apprehend suspects in December 2025 shooting into home

MONROE, N.C. — Two Wingate men were arrested Monday in connection with a December 2025 shooting where more than 10 rounds were fired into an occupied home in Monroe.

Amaury Andrew Bowman, 18 and Bryce Jy’mir Covington, 19, are both charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The charges stem from a shooting reported on Dec. 10, 2025, in the 400 block of West Sunset Drive, police said. While multiple people, including young children and older adults, were inside the residence at the time of the gunfire, no injuries were reported.

Detectives determined that two individuals opened fire on the home from the baseball fields at Sunset Park before fleeing the area on foot. Investigators utilized modern technology, including license plate readers provided by Flock Safety, to assist in identifying and locating the two suspects.

The Monroe Police Department worked with several other agencies during the course of the investigation.

Department officials expressed appreciation to the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in the case.

Both Bowman and Covington were booked into the Union County Detention Center following their arrests.

Police Chief Rhett Bolen emphasized that the department remained dedicated to the investigation in the months following the initial 911 call.

“At the Monroe Police Department, we don’t give up on cases – no matter how long they take,” Bolen said. “Our detectives remain committed to pursuing every lead, every available resource and ensuring accountability. Time does not diminish our dedication to victims or our responsibility to the community.”

