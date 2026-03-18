Monroe police intercept suspected drone-assisted drug smuggling scheme

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe police officers uncovered a suspected drone-assisted drug smuggling operation during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe the suspects intended to use the technology to deliver the drugs into a correctional facility.

Officers stopped two men from Ohio around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hanover Drive and Williams Road after noticing the vehicle had a fake license plate.

Dalontae Harris Spears, 31 and Myles Summerville, 33, told police they were traveling from Ohio through Monroe on their way to South Carolina to go dolphin watching.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a large quantity of marijuana and THC crumble wax alongside a drone and fishing line. A closer inspection of the materials revealed an oddly wrapped package hidden inside the crumble wax. Once the package was opened, officers discovered individually wrapped bags of marijuana, cardstock paper soaked in cocaine and a large bag of fentanyl.

Both men were taken into custody at the Union County Detention Center. They now face multiple charges, including trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in cocaine. Other charges include felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

VIDEO: SC fights rising drone contraband drops at prisons with high-tech unit

SC fights rising drone contraband drops at prisons with high-tech unit

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