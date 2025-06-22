Monroe Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

MONROE, N.C. — One person was killed in an overnight pedestrian crash in Monroe early Sunday morning.

Monroe Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of W. Roosevelt Boulevard and Morgan Mill Road around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

They had received reports that a woman had been struck by a car at the intersection, police said.

There, they found the woman unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to reports.

Monroe Police are investigating the crash and ask that anyone with information call (704)282-4700.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

