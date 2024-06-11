Local

Monroe police warn splat gun pranksters, saying they could be mistakenly shot

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Splat gun The Monroe Police Department is seeing a trend of splat gun attacks. ( Monroe Police Department)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is seeing a trend of splat gun attacks.

Splat guns shoot gel beads that can be painful. Police said the cases tend to involve teenagers who are pranking each other.

ALSO READ: Teen died from spicy ‘One Chip Challenge,’ autopsy concludes

Police said they’ve received several 911 calls from people who think the guns are real. They’re concerned the pranksters could be shot by someone who can’t tell the difference.

Authorities said the guns are usually brightly painted and have orange tips. But they said some kids are painting the guns black and removing the orange tips.

If you see someone taking part in these attacks, call police. Officers said some of the participating teens could be criminally charged.

(WATCH BELOW: York County Sheriff warns of impersonator scam)

York County Sheriff warns of impersonator scam


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read