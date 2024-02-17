Monroe property sale to pave way for hotel

MONROE, NC — Monroe has found a buyer for a notable downtown site owned by the city. The sale is expected to pave the way for development of a new hotel with up to 100 rooms.

Monroe City Council this week approved the sale of a site at North Main and West Franklin streets for $500,000. The site, which is referred to in city documents as the former home of Hotel Joffre, was acquired by Monroe Hospitality LLC.

City council records state the site is expected to house a Marriott Autograph/Hilton Curio hotel or a similar brand. The site is less than 1 acre and neighbors the Historic Union County Courthouse downtown.

