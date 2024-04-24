Monroe road to be closed for hours due to water main break

MONROE, N.C. — A water main break has caused two westbound lanes on Highway 74 in Monroe to be closed.

City officials said the 12-inch water main was damaged by a contractor.

It is located in front of the Food Lion and Truist Bank, across from Atrium Health Union.

Officials said repairs would take 10 to 12 hours to complete.

Nearby businesses may experience a change in pressure or flow due to multiple valves being isolated for repairs to begin.

Officials said updates will be provided throughout the repair process. Customers with questions can call 704-282-4601.

