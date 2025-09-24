Monroe woman, out on bond, charged with fatal overdose

MONROE, N.C. — Amber Nabia Gingham, a 38-year-old woman from Monroe, has been charged with death by distribution following the fatal overdose of Johnny Reyes-Matos in July, Monroe police said.

Officers arrested Gingham after determining she supplied the narcotics that led to Reyes-Matos’ death on July 20. Reyes-Matos was found unconscious at a home on Caleb Street and was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.

Amber Nabia Gingham (MPD)

Following an extensive investigation, Monroe Police gathered evidence that led to an arrest warrant for Gingham.

She was taken into custody on Tuesday and is being held at the Union County Detention Center without bond.

At the time of her arrest, Gingham was already out on bond for multiple felony drug charges related to an August 28 narcotics investigation at her home.

During that investigation, she was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances, possession of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility.

