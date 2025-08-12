Monroe Police seize 33 pounds of prescription pills and firearms

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man has been arrested and charged with multiple felony drug offenses following a narcotics investigation that uncovered a significant stash of prescription pills and firearms at a local residence, police said.

Detectives from the Monroe Police Department’s Narcotics Division and the ACE Unit executed a search warrant at 2113 Blue Sky Meadows Drive on Thursday afternoon.

During the search, officers discovered approximately 33 pounds of assorted prescription pills, which are classified as controlled substances. Additionally, investigators found a large quantity of plastic baggies and pill bottles, items typically associated with drug packaging and distribution.

In addition to the narcotics, firearms were found inside the residence, further implicating the suspect in potential illegal activities.

The discovery of these weapons alongside the drugs suggests a serious level of criminal involvement.

Luiggi Carrera-Saenz

Luiggi Carrera-Saenz, 37, of Pageland, was taken into custody as a result of the investigation.

Carrera-Saenz was charged with:

Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics

Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

Carrera-Saenz was processed at the Union County Detention Center and was under a $45,000 bond. He has since met the conditions of his release, police said.

VIDEO: Monroe apartment fire linked to ammunition in oven