Months-long investigation leads to drug arrests in Salisbury home

SALISBURY, N.C. — After a months-long investigation, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on February 13 at a home on East Franklin Street.

Deputies say they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine, along with a felony quantity of marijuana and several illicit pills inside the residence.

Three people were arrested and charged in connection with the drugs: Chester Odell Polk, 44; Thomas Lewis Polk, 48; and Jennifer Eliane Hahne, 38.

All three are being held at the Rowan County Detention Center, awaiting their first court appearance.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue aggressively targeting illegal narcotics distribution and encourages anyone with information about drug activity to contact law enforcement or Crime Stoppers.

