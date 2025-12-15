Months-long narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with several law enforcement agencies, finished up a four-month investigation into narcotics distribution, resulting in the arrest of Bradley Dwayne Smith.

On Sunday, deputies executed three search warrants at residences on Willie McLeod Road in Alexander County, seizing significant quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and psychedelic mushrooms.

In addition to the narcotics, officers seized U.S. currency, firearms, and illegal non-tax-paid alcoholic beverages, commonly known as moonshine.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $61,000.

Bradley Dwayne Smith, 49, of Taylorsville, faces multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, as well as felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Bradley Dwayne Smith

Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

The investigation was assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lenoir Police Department.

