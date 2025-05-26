‘Monumental’: Campground celebrates post-Helene reopening

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — A campground in Boiling Springs celebrated its post-Helene reopening just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Several campgrounds in the area were shut down by damage caused by Hurricane Helene when it swept through western North Carolina in September.

Many of the affected campgrounds were in remote areas near rivers. Boiling Springs, winner of a national Glamping award, suffered heavy damage, even though it only lost power for a week.

“There was a lot of data about closed roads, which concerned people about getting to campgrounds that were even open,” co-owner Tyler Watts told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon.

But, like many other campgrounds, Boiling Springs was packed for Memorial Day weekend.

“Monumental for us on the weekend to be fully booked and have people here still showing up,” Watts said. “Very big for us.”

One campground owner cried tears of joy as she spoke with Lemon about how grateful she was to reopen Rose Creek Campgrounds in Morganton with no vacancies.

But after Helene, it wasn’t so easy to have hope.

“I was ready to throw my hands up and walk away,” she told Lemon. “We put our heart and soul into this campground.”

For Boiling Springs, it was Charlotte residents turning to outdoor life that made a difference.

Scott and Shay Costin were out camping during the holiday weekend. They said they were glad to help a business in recovery.

“We try to help small businesses, local businesses, family-owned,” Scott Costin said.

Watts said he knows how lucky he is. He said some of the campgrounds that were wiped out are still rebuilding.

