FEMA offers to sell temporary housing units to WNC families displaced by Hurricane Helene

OLD FORT, N.C. — FEMA officials said it provided temporary units to 243 families in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Those include travel trailers, manufactured housing homes and apartments.

There have been 46 families who have moved out and into longer-term housing solutions, which is something Channel 9’s Dave Faherty saw Friday where there were empty lots once inhabited by families.

FEMA is now willing to sell some of the homes to families.

Dozens of families have been relocated to an RV park near Old Fort since the storm hit in September 2024.

Families said they have been given the option to buy them at steep discounts, but they are also responsible for moving them.

Luis Pagan showed Faherty the inside of his FEMA home at the Old Fort RV Park. His home in Asheville was destroyed during Helene. He is thankful for the help from FEMA but said the program will end in March of next year. He is trying to decide if purchasing the FEMA home is a good move.

“FEMA offered me to buy it, and I don’t know if I have the funds for it,” Pagan said. “Then I’m responsible for moving it. So, it’s actually created a possible solution but a long-term problem.”

Christian Hall said his home in Valdese flooded during the storm.

“It’s great because I would be homeless without FEMA, right now,” said Hall.

However, he isn’t sure if he will take FEMA up on its offer.

“My house was flooded,” he said. “The foundation shifted, and I’m just waiting on some funding to go on.”

Faherty spotted representatives with FEMA visiting homes on Friday. A woman, who asked not be identified, said FEMA has been very helpful and may buy one of the units.

The people there said they couldn’t discuss the exact price FEMA is willing to sell the homes but did explain that it is income based.

