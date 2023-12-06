Moo & Brew nears opening of long-awaited Matthews restaurant

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Moo & Brew’s long-awaited Matthews restaurant is eyeing a January opening.

The burger and beer joint says it is putting the finishing touches on its 3,700-square-foot restaurant at 111 Matthews Station St. That location is in the heart of historic downtown Matthews.

Expect Moo & Brew Matthews to deliver an atmosphere centered around good times, good food and good music.

The first location of Moo & Brew was in Plaza Midwood in 2016. The Matthews restaurant will have a similar vibe, but that space will feature its own character.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

