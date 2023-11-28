Mooresville estate makes splash on Lake Norman with $10M asking price

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The bar for Charlotte’s luxury housing market keeps moving higher. The latest multimillion-dollar estate to make a splash on Lake Norman carries a price tag of $10 million, making it one of the region’s most expensive homes currently for sale.

That Spanish-style home within The Point neighborhood in Mooresville is on the tip of Rehoboth Lane, offering about 900 feet of shoreline, says listing broker Nadine Wynn of Keller Williams Realty’s Lake Norman office.

It officially hit the market on Nov. 22, but it will not be available for showings until Dec. 10, she said.

The home spans 8,750 square feet, including features such as a chef’s kitchen, first-floor primary suite, elevator, wine closet, theater room, four fireplaces, third-floor rooftop patio, high ceilings and tall windows providing lake views. It has five bedrooms, with five full and three half bathrooms.

Its gated, 1.44-acre lot features a pool and spa, private pier, dock, boat lift and two jet-ski lifts. It also houses a three-car garage.

