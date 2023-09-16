Mooresville Fire Department receives $590K Homeland Security grant

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Fire Department has received a $590,000 grant from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Like so many areas, the Mooresville population is growing, and the department is working to keep up.

Fire Chief Curt Deaton said the money would be used for two things: replacing old radios and purchasing a new compressor to refill air tanks.

“We have to make sure we’re putting the best technology in their hands,” Deaton explained.

>> The department explains how these improvements will aid them during critical calls, in the video at the top of this page.

