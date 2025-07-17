Mooresville man arrested for child exploitation, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville police arrested 67-year-old James Letarte on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material on Wednesday, officials said.

The arrest followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, prompting detectives to search Letarte’s home.

During the search, investigators seized several electronic devices, which led to additional charges against Letarte.

Letarte is currently being held in the Iredell County Jail without bond.

