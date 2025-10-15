Mooresville man arrested in Florida on international child sex crime charges

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Mooresville man, Luis Alberto Sosa, was arrested in Florida last week, facing over a dozen charges related to child sex crimes.

Sosa’s arrest in Palm Coast was captured on body camera video, marking a significant development in an international case that began decades ago with a ministry trip.

In a statement on Facebook, the Flagler County Sheriff commented on the handling of fugitives, saying, ‘Hopefully we are educating North Carolina on how fugitives should be handled.’

Flagler County deputies apprehended Sosa while he was walking his dog. Investigators from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Sosa had previously served as a missionary pastor in Argentina.

Authorities allege that Sosa brought two teenagers from Argentina to Iredell County under temporary guardianship and sexually assaulted them multiple times between 2002 and 2008.

The case was initially reported to police in Argentina, highlighting the international scope of the investigation.

Sosa is currently held without bond in Florida, awaiting extradition to Iredell County.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s statement also referenced a recent case involving another fugitive, Kermit Booth, who was released on a low bond in North Carolina despite being wanted for child sex crimes.

