Former Huntersville pilot wanted for child sex crimes dies by suicide at Boston train station

REVERE, MASSACHUSETTS — A JetBlue pilot who had a Huntersville warrant out on him last month for sexual exploitation of a minor died by suicide Friday morning when a Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension team tried to arrest him at a train station.

Jeremy Gudorf, 33, was at Boston’s Logan Airport getting ready to pilot a flight to Paris on Feb. 20 when he was arrested.

The alleged sexual exploitation of a minor happened in October 2024 when he was living in Huntersville.

Jeremy Gudorf

On Friday morning, troopers found Gudorf in his parked car at the Wonderland MBTA Station. When they approached him, he pulled out a gun and shot himself.

Gudolf’s attorney initially said he would rent a car and drive to Charlotte for his court appearance.

