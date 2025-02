MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged in an illegal sweepstakes gambling operation in Greensboro.

Daniel Storie had multiple gambling machines in a warehouse, Greensboro police said.

Authorities discovered the machines on Monday and said that Mooresville police arrested Storie on several felonies including money laundering and continuing a criminal enterprise.

VIDEO: Several arrested in illegal gambling crackdown across Charlotte region

