Charges filed, evidence seized in Matthews illegal gambling investigation

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police charged four people and seized software from 75 gaming machines as a result of an investigation into illegal gambling in Matthews.

The Matthews Police Department said on Tuesday, they served the Ocean King Arcade on Independence Boulevard near Matthews-Mint Hill Road with a search warrant. The warrant was served as part of an investigation into suspected illegal gambling at the business.

Matthews police seized the following as evidence:

Gaming software and hard drives from a total of 75 arcade machines consisting of 111 individual playing stations

Four guns

U.S. currency

Investigators charged four people with the following: Three counts of unlicensed armed security, one count of illegal gambling, and one outstanding arrest warrant.

Matthews police said they had help from several local police departments and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency.

The search warrant in Matthews was served on the same day a similar one was executed west Charlotte. Around 7 a.m. Tuesday on Freedom Drive, officers seized multiple guns, a large amount of money, and illegal gaming equipment in an illegal fish arcade investigation.

In that case, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested someone on an outstanding warrant. They cited several others for providing armed security without the required licensing.

