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Residents displaced, estimated $175K property loss after east Charlotte house fire

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Residents displaced, estimated $175K property loss after east Charlotte house fire (Charlotte Fire Department)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived at the scene in the 6000 block of Chumbley Point Road, 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

ALSO READ: Family escapes early-morning fire that destroyed north Charlotte home

According to CFD, the fire started on the back patio of the home. Lithium-ion batteries overheated, then caught fire.

The residents of the house were displaced, and there’s an estimated $175,000 in property loss.

WATCH: Northeast Charlotte house fire under investigation

Northeast Charlotte house fire under investigation

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